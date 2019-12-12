Shah Rukh Khan Signs His Next With Aashiq Abu, To Be Penned By Kumbalangi Nights’ Writer Syam Pushkaran: CONFIRMED Reports

There isn’t a single day on which we don’t came across the speculations regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s next project. There are tons of interesting news pieces suggesting that SRK is in talks with several celebrated directors including Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar, Ali Abbas Zafar and the latest one, Go Goa Gone fame director duo Raj & DK. But wait the list doesn’t ends here, there’s now latest addition to list and who knows it might come true!

Shah Rukh Khan recently met Malayalam director Aashiq Abu, which has sparked the debate amongst fans. According to the reports, they had a conversation spanning over two hours and the superstar has given a nod for the project narrated to him.

During the meet, Shaneem Zayed and writer Syam Pushkaran were also present. Aashiq Abu shared the pictures of the same and what is more intriguing is the caption that reads, “Thank you @iamsrk. We love you.”

Moreover, the sources close to Indian Express states quotes, “Director Aashiq Abu met Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat today and signed a film with him. Syam Pushkaran of Kumbalangi Nights fame will pen the script.”

While nothing is officially out yet, SRK seems to be going through lots of scripts before coming out with the right and the blockbuster one.

Speaking about director Aashiq Abu, he is well known for movies like Salt N’ Pepper, Mayaanadhi and Virus.

Meanwhile, SRK reportedly signed up Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s big-budget comic-action thriller.

According to Mumbai Mirror, sources close to the development said SRK had loved the script of the movie and has signed the action film, which is likely to go on floors in 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!