ThrowbackThursday: From Jubin Nautiyal Getting Rejected By Sonu Nigam On A Reality Show To Enthralling Crowd Of Thousands!

Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring heartthrob of a singer Jubin Nautiyal. He’s the magical voice behind songs like Meherbaani (The Shaukeens), Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum (Kabir Singh), Zindagi (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) and many more.

Very few of us know that he had auditioned for Sony TV’s reality show X Factor and was rejected by Sonu Nigam. Despite that he got in because of the up-votes of Shreya Ghoshal & Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Check out the his performance below:

He recently sang Tujhe Kitna Chahe Aur Hum from Kabir Singh at a concert and received an unimaginable response from the crowd. Check out that video below:

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Monday with an inspiring #MondayMotivation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!