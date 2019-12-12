Throwback Thursday: Young Sonam Kapoor’s Innocent Smile As She Sings Along With Jagjit Singh Will Melt Your Heart

It was the year of 2003 when Ghazal maestro came up with his own version of retro Bollywood songs which he said was ‘Close To My Heart’. The album had 10 songs and all of them were classics. When Jagjit Singh gave his deep and melodious voice to those songs it looked like he made those songs even more beautiful.

I’ll go straight and talk about the Close To My Heart concert by Jagjit Singh. It was attended by many Bollywood stars of that time like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor (she was yet to make her debut as an actress in that year), Ameesha Patel, Poonam Dhillon, Gulzar and more.

It always takes me on a nostalgic drive whenever I watch the videos of that concert. Those old Bollywood days were just so beautiful and still are. To see Jagjit Singh singing on the stage and Bollywood stars enjoying that music is something which gives me an unknown pleasure.

In today’s Throwback Thursday, I share a not so rare but immensely nostalgic video of Jagjit Singh singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai song at the Close To My Heart concert. If the legendary singer’s mesmerising voice is not enough, the whole set up will make you watch the video again and again.

Also, you just can’t miss a young Sonam singing along with Jagjit Singh while keeping that innocent smile on her face. Watch below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7GKVTMcfj0

