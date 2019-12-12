Did You Know? Rani Mukerji’s Dialogues In Ghulam Were Dubbed By An Artist Because She Had A Huskier Voice

Rani Mukerji, without a doubt, is one of the most talented actors that Bollywood has introduced to us. From working on films based on bold subjects to wooing people with her beauty, the actress has carved her way into the industry and still manages to captivate people with her talent. The actress will soon be seen in Mardaani 2 as a fearless cop and her fans are pretty excited to see her on the big screen.

But did you know that Rani Mukerji’s voice was dubbed in her first commercial success film titled Ghulam. Starring Aamir Khan, Rani essayed the role of Alisha, a member of a motorbike race gang. Rani’s voice was dubbed by Mona Ghosh Shetty in the film as the makers found Rani’s voice huskier for a female actress.

Talking about the same, Rani revealed that she has had her own fair share of struggle because of her voice. She said, “At the time I started doing films, I don’t think there were actresses who had a husky voice like mine. They were all quite sweet and shrill. I never had a sweet voice and it was very different for an actress to have such a voice, especially for a debutante. Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat was my own voice. But in Ghulam, my voice was dubbed.”

She added, “It was because collectively the team felt my voice wasn’t good enough for the role. I had to sacrifice my soul and voice for my part in Ghulam.” However, she said that there were other filmmakers like Karan Johar who were extremely supportive of her. She revealed that Karan gave her the necessary push to be comfortable with her own heavy, huskier voice.

“Luckily for me, there was somebody like Karan, who was debuting with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He came up to me and said, “I heard your voice is getting dubbed in Ghulam because Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were happening at the same time. I told him they believed my voice was not good enough and it’s okay. I told him I dubbed for the first film.”

“He said he loved my voice and wanted to maintain my voice in the film. Thanks to him and that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was such a mainstream film, and a big blockbuster, that people accepted my voice in the film. Somehow, my voice has become my identity today,” she concluded.

Talking about Rani’s upcoming film Mardaani 2, the actress will reprise the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy in the sequel. This time she’ll be up against an even more aloof and pitiless villain.

Mardaani 2 releases on December 13, 2019. Gopi Puthran who is one of the co-writers and associate directors of Mardaani will make his directorial debut with this flick.

