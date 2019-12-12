WHAT! Ranveer Singh Wants To Be Bollywood’s JAMES BOND Suited In Siyarams

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy and his character won the hearts of the nation. Lately, he has been winning all the best actor male awards for 2019 and why not; his character Murad in Gully Boy was inspired by many lives and he nailed it like a boss with his acting!

Talking about the films and actors, Rajeev Masand’s Actor Roundtable 2019 is here and this time we have Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshaye Khanna on the panel.

Talking about the slick-action movies, Shahid asks Ranveer to explain a slick-actioner according to him. He also mentions that it’s easy to pick a slick-action film in Hollywood but give him an example of a Bollywood slick-action film. Ayushmann exclaims with excitement and says, Shiva by Ram Gopal Varma and calls it a landmark in Indian cinema.

Ranveer then says, “What I mean is like these James Bond type of movies. Thoda Siyarams pehen kar (everybody laughing)”, Shahid then mocks him and adds, “Thoda cigar vigar chahiye tere ko…but woh tu pull kar lega. Tu ye pull kar rela hain to woh toh tera maska hain!”

Ranveer then adds, “So, that is something I haven’t explored but I would love to.” Ranveer also mentions Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War and says that it can be counted under slick-actioner.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently shooting Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Arjun Reddy’s fame, Shalini Pandey as the female lead in the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!