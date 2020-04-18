SS Rajamouli CONFIRMS Collaboration With Mahesh Babu & We’re Going Insane!

SS Rajamouli is one of the biggest names not only in Telugu cinema but across the Indian film industry. While everyone was well aware of his vision due to films like Magadheera and Eega, Baahubali franchise made him a household name. Known for grandeur and giving his best shot at film making, the director is gearing up for his next biggie RRR featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Now, there’s one piece of news is flowing in, which is sure to make Mahesh Babu fans crazy.

A while ago, SS Rajamouli was talking on a TV9 news channel where he uttered about his next project and confirmed that he is joining hands with. He said, “I had already revealed this multiple times. After wrapping up DVV Danayya’s film (RRR), I will direct a film for veteran producer KL Narayana and Mahesh Babu would be playing the protagonist in it.”

Isn’t it exciting?

Meanwhile, the motion poster and logo of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited biggie “RRR” was launched online recently, on the very first day of India’s lockdown.

The one-minute video shows Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as earth’s elements, fire and water.

Fire and water unite to create the film’s title, which also has ”India 1920” marked on it.

Rajamouli took to Twitter to post: ”Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy… to present the title logo of #RRR!!!”

