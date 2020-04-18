WHAT! Joker Fame Joaquin Phoenix Was Earlier Supposed To Play Batman

Joaquin Phoenix in and as Joker gave everyone a character to remember. His hard work and efforts did pay off as the film was not only commercially successful but also bagged an Oscar trophy for the actor. Right from the critics to the audience, there would be hardly anyone who didn’t fall for his dark and edgy portrayal. But are you aware of the fact that Joaquin Phoenix was also supposed to play Batman? Read on.

While speaking to the Empire, director Darren Aronofsky revealed that during the 2000s he was supposed to make a Batman flick and Joaquin Phoenix was his favourite to play the titular role. He also mentioned that one of the reasons behind the project going off track was that the studio didn’t agree with his choice. He quoted, “The studio wanted Freddie Prinze Jr and I wanted Joaquin Phoenix. I remember thinking, ‘Uh oh, we’re making two different films here.’ That’s a true story. It was a different time. The Batman I wrote was definitely a way different type of take than they ended up making.”

He also added that the film would have released before George Clooney’s Batman & Robbin.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix checked into a rehabilitation centre after director Werner Herzog highlighted his reckless ways following a near-death car crash.

Phoenix said he was drinking heavily and partying, post the success of the biopic “Walk The Line” 15 years ago, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I wasn’t engaging with the world or myself in the way I wanted to. I was being an idiot, running around, drinking, trying to screw people, going to stupid clubs,” the “Joker” star told GQ magazine.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!