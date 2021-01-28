Sudheer Babu starts second schedule for 'Sridevi Soda Center'
Sudheer Babu Updates His Fans As He Starts Shooting For 2nd Schedule Of ‘Sridevi Soda Center’ ( Photo Credit – Instagram / Sudheer Babu )

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has started shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film Sridevi Soda Center.

Sudheer posted a video on his Instagram Stories that captures him standing on a ferry and crossing the Godavari river.

On the clip he wrote: “The vibes of Godavari was on my way to Amalapuram for #SrideviSodaCenter 2nd schedule.”

Sridevi Soda Centre is directed by Karuna Kumar. The film also stars actress Anandhi.

Sudheer Babu Shared This Picture Of Him On Instagram Stories

Details about the film are still under wrap.

Last year, Sudhir Babu was seen in the Nani-starrer. V, which released globally on OTT. Sudhir had an action avatar of a rugged cop in the film, which received mixed response upon being dropped in digital space.

