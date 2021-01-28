It’s happening. Well, at least for now. Even though the distributors are urging the producers of Master to delay the OTT release of the film – which is still running in theatres, – for now, there are no plans for the postponing of the release. In fact Amazon Prime, the digital platform on which the film is releasing, has made its intentions quite clear that the Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer would indeed arrive on 29th January. That’s practically 16 days after it hit the big screens on 13th January.

This translates into the fact that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directed film could well be aiming for a huge opening in the OTT platform. Though unlike several biggies on OTT (Coolie No.1, Laxmmi) that have arrived for digital streaming amidst quite some buzz and hype that was sustained over the weeks, Master is seeing a practically sudden release.

Till a couple of days back, no one was aware of the release plans for Master on Amazon Prime and now it is just a few hours to go before the streaming happens. A possible reason for this could be an agreement between the producers and the OTT platform to withhold this information, so that footfalls don’t take a hit in theatres for the lure of watching it at home instead.

All of this also means that one waits to see if Master would manage to take a record opening this Friday. The record so far is held by Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1, something that was officially declared for Amazon Prime. Had Master seen an extensive promotion around this for even 10 days, it would have comfortably gone past the numbers set by the David Dhawan comedy, which had also skipped the theatrical release.

However, for starters Master has already been running at theatres and secondly, there is lack of awareness amongst the larger segment of audience around its immediate digital release. Yes, the word will spread by the weekend for sure but when it comes to the ‘opening day eyeballs’, it would be interesting to see if Master indeed manages to go past Coolie No. 1.

It would be a closely fought battle for sure.

