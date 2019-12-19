Singer Chinmayi Sripada Glad After #MeToo Accused Lyricist Vairamuthu Removed From Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan which recently went on floors has been in news following various reasons. Out of which one is the inclusion of #MeToo accused Lyricist Vairamuthu with the project.

The makers of the film had received severe criticism and backlash from people for having the #MeToo accused as a part of Ponniyin Selvan.

The latest news related to the multiple time National Award-winning lyricist is, as per a report from Indian Express, Vairamuthu is no longer part of the film.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada who last year had accused Vairumuthu of sexual harassment after the news of his removal from Ponniyin Selvan took to Twitter shared the news on her Twitter account.

Chinmayi tweeted: “To all the girls who couldn’t step out in the open. And to those of us who did because we were insulated by our families who stood with us – Bhuvana Seshan, Sindhu.”

To all the girls who couldn’t step out in the open. And to those of us who did because we were insulated by our families who stood with us – Bhuvana Seshan, Sindhu. https://t.co/HCVbaVMMDi — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 18, 2019

Last year, 8 women named Mr Vairamuthu. 3 weeks ago, I got one more from an upcoming singer which I didn’t share. So far I know more than 12 girls who have had similar issues with him. A man continued to use his power, influence and contacts to lay his hands on young girls. pic.twitter.com/ds9lvFHwQk — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 18, 2019

If anything I hope the #MeToo movement told girls here that men demanding sex in return for work is not OK. Understand consent. And understand harassment. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 18, 2019

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film went on floors recently in Thailand. The film has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Jayram, Sarath Kumar among others.

The music for the film is being composed by musical genius A R Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is been bankrolled under Lyca Production and Madras Talkies.

