Bhumi Pednekar On Sonchiriya Awards’ Snub: “I’d Rather Go For Audience’s Respect Than Chase Awards”

Bhumi Pednekar’s dacoit drama, Sonchiriya also featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpai and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, was highly appreciated by audiences and critics. However, the film failed to bag any awards in this year’s award season. And now, Bhumi has opened up on the scenario saying that she does not even understand how award functions work anymore!

Speaking in her latest interview, Bhumi has said that though her dacoit drama failed to bag any awards it will always remain the top film in her filmography. She further went on to say that for her it is the audience’s appreciation that mattes the most and not awards!

Speaking to Mid-Day, the Saand Ki Aankh actress has been quoted saying, “It is heartbreaking that the film didn’t get its due. For me, it will always be at the top of my filmography as it taught me a lot. Abhishek changed me as an actor. The film required a lot from me — I was playing a rape survivor who had a child marriage. I couldn’t have tapped into those emotions without Abhishek’s guidance.”

She further went on to say, “It feels bad. But the silver lining was that Sonchiriya never faced a dearth of love. It earned a lot of respect. I don’t understand how awards work, but any appreciation for your work is good. I don’t want to do a film to get an award. I want the audience’s respect, and if you get an award in the process, that’s great.”

The Abhishek Chaubey directorial, narrated a gritty tale of dacoits, exploitation and social upheaval in the badlands of Chambal and its neighboring areas.

