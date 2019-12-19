Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Wraps Up The Shoot Of His Action Drama

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming release Sarileru Neekevvaru is in news all over following all right reasons. The hype around the film is quite high following its teaser and songs which has been gaining overwhelming responses from cine-goers.

The latest news related to the film is, after shooting for five long months the team Sarileru Neekevvaru finally wrapped up the film’s shoot yesterday.

The film has been shot in Kashmir, Ramoji film city (Hyderabad), Kerala and also in Tamil Nadu.

Yesterday evening film director Anil Ravipudi took to his Twitter account to announce the film’s wrap up along with a picture. “The filmmaker tweeted: Started a memorable journey on July 5th And wrapped #SarileruNeekevvaru Shoot today, Dec 18th!! This Sankranti will be as memorable one for all the movie lovers & Fans January 11th 2020”

The action drama has gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna opposite Mahesh Babu in lead.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also has veteran actress Vijayashakti along with ace actor Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

One will get to see Mahesh as a military officer in the Anil Ravipudi directorial.

The film is been produced by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G.Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Music for the Mahesh Babu starrer is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Sankranthi release that will hit big screens on 11th January 2020.

