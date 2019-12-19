Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Does The Hook Step With Ram Charan & Venkatesh In Hyderabad

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who is all busy these days with promotions of his film Dabangg 3 in South, post promoting the film in Chennai and Bangalore yesterday, landed in Hyderabad.

The actor who has a massive fan following in Hyderabad received a warm welcome there. The actor wasn’t alone as he was accompanied by the film’s lead antagonist Kichcha Sudeep, Prabhudheva and actresses Sonakshi Sinha & Saiee Manjrekar. Also, joining the actors over there were Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Venkatesh.

It was no less than a treat for the audience present there as they got to see Salman, Ram and Venkatesh groove to the film’s dance track Munna Badnam.

The actors had a gala time over there as they showcased their stylish moves and performed hook step to which the audience cheered.

Salman took to his Instagram to share a cool picture of him with Ram Charan and Venkatesh and rest of the Dabangg 3 cast from the event.

Talking about Dabangg 3, the action drama released today on big screens. The film is been helmed by Prabhudeva. It is been produced by Salman, Arbaaz Khan, and Nikhil Dwivedi under Salman Khan Films production.

The film also has Arbaaz Khan, Amol Gupte, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar along with others in pivotal roles.

So far the trailer, songs and motion poster of the film has been very much liked by the audience.

