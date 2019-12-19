Dabangg 3 Song Awara Is Out! Salman Khan & Saiee Manjrekar’s Innocent Romance Is A Shout-Out To The Love In 90s

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha is making all the right kind of noises. The film’s trailer and songs have been well appreciated by the audience and with just one day left for the release of the film, our very own Chulbul Pandey has dropped yet another song’s video from Dabangg 3 and this time it’s a good old love ballad, titled Awara.

Awara is a soft romantic number that will touch everyone’s heart given that it is based on the feelings for first love! Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey may be the badass cop, but this song explores a different aka softer side of the cop and his backstory with his first love, Khushi essayed by Saiee Manjrekar.

The song is voiced by Salman Ali along with Muskaan. The music is composed by Sajid-Wajid with Sameer Anjaan and Sajid penning the lyrics. The visuals of the song are pretty pleasing and the soft music is just adding magic to Salman and Saiee’s on-screen romance.

The makers of Dabangg 3 are keeping up the hype for the movie by treating the fans with songs from the movie. There is also an exciting treat for the fans to identify the new Dabangg hook-step and a few lucky winners can win the chance to meet Chulbul Pandey himself.

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!