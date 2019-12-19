Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Pissed After His Growing Closeness With Mahira Sharma

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has been touted as one of the most successful seasons of India’s most loved reality show. While the show has been grabbing headlines for various reasons, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra have been two contestants who have managed to make the most noise. While Sidharth Shukla has been in the news owing to his aggressive nature, Paras has been in the spotlight for his popularity among the girls of the house, especially Mahira Sharma.

And now, Paras’s girlfriend, Akanksha Puri has finally spoken about the growing closeness between Paras and Mahira. For the unversed, Paras and Akanksha had earlier said that Paras getting friendly with the girls of the house was their gameplan and they have no qualms about it.

But now, today’s episode shows Paras and Mahira getting cozy and Paras kissing Mahira almost 3-4 times. Also over the last couple of days Paras too has admitted often to finding Mahira pretty and has confessed to liking her also!

Check out the promo here:

Well, it looks like this plan of Paras has not gone down too well with his girlfriend who has spoken to India Forums saying, “Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I guess my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don’t want to jump to any conclusion.”

