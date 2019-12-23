Sarileru Neekevvaru: Rashmika Mandanna Wraps Up Her Dubbing For The Mahesh Babu Starrer

Gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna who will soon be seen on the big screen opposite Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru wrapped her dubbing session for the same. The young actress who is quite active on social media took to her twitter handle to share a couple of pictures from the session.

The actress along with the pictures tweeted: “Me before leaving to Rome #SarileruNekkevvaru dubbing time! And now that’s a wrap, see you all soon on

Jan 5th at the pre-release event and get ready for this Sankranthi !”

Me before leaving to Rome 🐒😬 #SarileruNekkevvaru dubbing time! And now that's a wrap,, see you all soon on Jan 5th at the pre release event annndd get ready for this Sankranthi !😊♥️ #SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @ThisIsDSP @AKentsOfficial pic.twitter.com/AEJyaJcpkx — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 22, 2019

Talking about Rashmika, it will the first time when one will get to see the talented actress opposite Mahesh. So far the chemistry between both the actors especially in the song ‘He’s Soo Cute’ which released last week has been well accepted by the audience.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has Mahesh Babu as an army officer. So far the songs, teaser, and posters of the film have been well appreciated by cine-goers.

The film also stars veteran actress Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru has been helmed by filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. The music for the film is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Sankranthi release that will hit big screens on 11th January 2010.

