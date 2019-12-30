Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu & Tamannaah Bhatia Groove Their Hearts Out To Party Track ‘Daang Daang’

Post garnering over 5 Million views along with 200K plus upvotes for the promo of party track Daang Daang which releases on Saturday, the makers unveiled the full song featuring Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia this evening. The party song happens to be the last track from the much anticipated Sarileru Neekevvaru’s music album.
Mahesh Babu shared the party track on Twitter. The actor along with the song video tweeted: “Enjoy the party song #DaangDaang!!!”
Enjoy the party song #DaangDaang!!! @ThisIsDSP @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @RathnaveluDop @ramjowrites@tamannaahspeaks #SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th https://t.co/WZAo2gvqf3
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 30, 2019
With New Year approaching ‘Daang Daang’ is a perfect track for party animals to groove to on New Year’s eve.
In the 4 minutes 14-second video, apart from BTS, one also get to see the dashing Mahesh Babu and the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia set screens ablaze with their sizzling chemistry and dance moves.
Daang Daang is been crooned by Nakash Aziz and Lavita Lobo. The music for the song is been composed of music director Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP. The lyrics for the dance track has been penned by Rama Joggaya Sastry.
Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film which is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi, also has Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.
The Mahesh Babu starrer is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara creations banner.
The action drama will hit big screens on 11th January 2020.
