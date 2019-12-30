Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu & Tamannaah Bhatia Groove Their Hearts Out To Party Track ‘Daang Daang’

Post garnering over 5 Million views along with 200K plus upvotes for the promo of party track Daang Daang which releases on Saturday, the makers unveiled the full song featuring Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia this evening. The party song happens to be the last track from the much anticipated Sarileru Neekevvaru’s music album.

Mahesh Babu shared the party track on Twitter. The actor along with the song video tweeted: “Enjoy the party song #DaangDaang!!!”

With New Year approaching ‘Daang Daang’ is a perfect track for party animals to groove to on New Year’s eve.

In the 4 minutes 14-second video, apart from BTS, one also get to see the dashing Mahesh Babu and the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia set screens ablaze with their sizzling chemistry and dance moves.