After Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh & Akshay Kumar, Will Salman Khan Also Enter The Rohit Shetty Cop Universe? Find Out!

Rohit Shetty is loved for the crazy action that he brings forward in his film and people are going gaga over the on growing cop universe that he has created. Rohit Shetty gave us Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba Bhalerao. The director is now gearing up for Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar as well but what is missing for this cop universe is Salman Khan’s Dabangg Chulbul Pandey.

Will Salman Khan join the clan has become a very big question and Ajay Devgn finally has an answer for all the fans. Ajay, who is currently promoting his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, during an interview with Zoom TV, said, “You never know Chulbul Pandey can become a part of it.”

While a collaboration between Rohit and Salman Khan is a distant dream, we did see Rohit cover-up for Salman as a host on Bogg Boss 13. Salman, who celebrated his birthday on December 27 was not able to shoot for Bigg Boss 13’s weekend ka vaar on December 27, given that it was his birthday and his sister Arpita Khan had given birth to baby girl Ayat. Rohit Shetty had shot for a special episode for Bigg Boss to help out Salman.

Earlier, when Salman Khan was asked that if he would like to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, he had said, “He’s got his own universe, and I’ve got my own universe.”

Apart from this, Salman is enjoying the success of Dabangg 3. He will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role.

As for Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi, the film will see Katrina Kaif unite with Akshay Kumar. The film will also have special appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

