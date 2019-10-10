Samantha Akkineni To Make Her Digital Debut As An Antagonist With The Family Man Season 2?

Gorgeous actress Samantha Akkineni who was last seen on the big screen in Rahul Ravindran’s Telugu venture Manmadhudu 2, is currently all busy with her next which will be Telugu remake of Tamil hit 96.

The latest news related to the actress is, if reports are to be believed, Samantha may soon make her digital debut with the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Family Man.

Reportedly, the actress will play a negative character in the same.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers and the actress.

Talking about The Family Man, the web series is about an undercover agent Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who struggles to strike a balance between his life as a middle-aged man with family responsibilities with his work. The series also features actors Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary among others in pivotal roles.

About Samantha’s Telugu venture 96, the original (Tamil) film had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in lead. The film was helmed by C.Premkumar.

The Tamil venture was released last year and was super successful.

The Samantha starrer is being helmed by the same director, C.Prem Kumar.

