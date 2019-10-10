VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan’s Transformation Is Inspiration OVERLOADED!

Hrithik Roshan’s latest Instagram post has left us all inspired after he shared his transformation for WAR’s character, Kabir. Hrithik transformation is super inspiring and it will definitely make you feel all charged up.

Hrithik had confessed to training with extra effort each day to match up to Tiger’s fitness who is more than 15 years younger to him. The transformation video that Hrithik has uploaded is nothing less than awe-inspiring and with this, the Super 30 actor has proved that nothing is impossible with the right amount of motivation and dedication.

Check out Hrithik’s transformation video below and let us know what you think about the transformation of Bollywood’s Greek God!

Hrithik, who began his Bollywood journey back in 2000 with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, has been the one actor who has constantly been giving us major fitness goals with his discipline and workout routines. Recently speaking about his fitness regime and the amount of effort he had to put in to get back in shape after a lenient workout routine for Super 30, Hrithik has been quoted by IANS saying, “It was a delight to work with Tiger. One of the best things about him is that he is very hard working. And only he could bring me back on my toes during ‘War’ after getting lenient with my workouts and diet during ‘Super 30’. I couldn’t be complacent with him around.”

The War actor further said, “Fitness for me is more about staying healthy than looking good. I am not attached to my six-pack abs or biceps. My fitness regime includes more functional training and cardio to increase my stamina to prepare for varied roles.”

