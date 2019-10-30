RT66: Shruti Haasan Roped In Opposite Ravi Teja For Gopichand Malineni’s Action Drama

Gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan who was last seen on the big screen in 2017 Bollywood release Behen Hogi Teri opposite Rajkummar Rao, has been signed in for a lead role opposite Tollywood star Ravi Teja.

The film that we are talking about has been tentatively titled RT66 and will be helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Shruti who is quite active on her Social media, today afternoon took on Twitter to announce the news, as her tweet read, Very excited to be a part of this project !! And to be working with @RaviTeja_offl and @megopichand again !!! #RT66 @TagoreMadhu @LightHouseMMLLP

It will be for the second time in her career where Shruti will be sharing the same screen space with Ravi on big screens. The duo was seen opposite each other in 2013 Telugu release Balupu which was helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

According to reports, RT66 will be an action drama that will have Ravi Teja as a serious cop.

Talking about Ravi, the action star was last seen on the big screen last year in filmmaker Srinu Vaitla’s Amar Akbar Anthony with Ileana D’Cruz.

The veteran actor now awaits the release of his much in talks Disco Raja which is being helmed by VI Raja.

Talking about Shruti, the actress who is returning back to the acting field after a gap of over a year recently wrapped up S.P Jananathan’s Tamil drama Laabam which has the actress paired opposite Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi.

