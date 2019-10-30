Here’s Why Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Were Missing In Action From Bollywood’s Diwali Parties This Year

Keeping up with the tradition, Bollywood celebrated Diwali with the same bang as it has been doing over the years. While Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor’s parties were the highlights this festive and had almost every celeb in attendance, what had left fans intrigued was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh not attending any.

While we saw celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many more highlighting the various parties, we missed Deepika and Ranveer in those. It was mystery about how the two choose to celebrate the festival and turns out that not it is solved.

According to the reports on Pinkvilla a source close to the two said that they preferred an intimate celebration with their respective families for their first Diwali after wedding. The source said, “Dippy and RS were with both their families ringing in the festivities. Both set of parents – the Bhavnanis and the Padukone’s, and their respective siblings were in Mumbai and they celebrated Diwali together. They had a rather quiet few days at home spending quality time with each other and hence decided to give all the Diwali dos a miss.”

A few days back when Deepika was present for an interview with Shekhar Gupta, she was asked about her Diwali plans. The actress had then revealed that it will be an intimate affair between the two families. She had also spoken about how the two don’t get much time to spend with the families due to work commitments which was the reason they wanted to have an intimate celebration and also chose not to socialize much.

