RRR: This SS Rajamouli’s Periodic Drama Fetches A Huge Sum Before Release!

SS Rajamouli is all set to bring his highly ambitious action project, RRR, on screens in July 2020. The movie features an ensemble cast of Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, in key roles. Touted to be the huge money spinner, the movie has already started its record-breaking journey even before its release.

According to the reports that are flowing in, this big budgeted movie has garnered approximately 70 crores from Phars Films, for its overseas theatrical rights. Made on a budget of around 300 crores, RRR is already seeking a good chunk of money before arriving in cinemas.

RRR is slated to hit the screens on 30th July 2020 and to be released in Telegu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, who raised the bar for Indian cinema with the epic “Baahubali” series, said the just-concluded international show “Game Of Thrones” (GoT) was an emotional roller-coaster ride and would be tough to emulate for years to come.

Rajamouli bid adieu to “Game of Thrones” in an emotional social media post, in which he also said the last season was disappointing.

The widely popular show, after running for almost a decade, came to an end this week and it left fans around the globe emotional.

Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote: “Goodbye ‘Game of Thrones‘. What a journey it has been. For ten years you made our emotions rise and fall in an emotional roller coaster ride.

