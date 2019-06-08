According to an old popular saying, a single blow of a blacksmith is equal to a hundred blows of a goldsmith. Yes, and this is indeed true when we talk about a renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. After delivering the biggest blockbuster in Indian history with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion way back in 2017, the director is taking the filmmaking to another level by giving all it takes into his upcoming RRR. The movie features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, in key roles.

According to the latest reports, Rajamouli’s RRR will feature a breathtaking action sequence and the efforts taken for it are astonishing. As per the report in DNA, the source close to the movie, quotes, “The high-end action-filled segment will be filmed in a two-month-long single schedule. Both the leads will be seen fighting alongside 2,000 men in it. This will be one of the many highlights of the movie.”

“It will be a huge set with all the splendour. Hundred foreigners are an integral part of the scene, as are both the actors and the crew,” the source adds.

It is also learnt that the cost of the sequence is really huge with around 45 crores running on it.

The film will hit the screens worldwide on July 30, 2020 in 10 Indian languages.

