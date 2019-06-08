WHAT! Kangana Ranaut Rejected Sanju, Singh Is Bliing & Baadshaho In The Past?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel who is also the actress’ manager has made an interesting revelation recently. Rangoli took to Twitter and shared the information that Kangana has rejected several big films like Singh Is Bliing, Baadshaho and Sanju.

“Kangana has willingly said no to Khan films, YRF films, Bhansali, Kumar(Singh is Bling), Devgan(Baadshaaho), Kapoor( Sanju)films, if she had done all these she would have made to all popularity lists, she chose the path less travelled…(contd)” read her tweet.

Rangoli’s this particular tweet came as one of the many tweets while she was defending Kangana as an actress who is above all the competition.

“@RahulVerma4860 real competition wl b if other actresses lso act wid first time directrs & producrs & play hero f the film,even if dey do one film like dat we want to see,den we wl call it a competition,riding on big names & calling it your personal success is a joke😁🙏 Thanks”

She also said that all the films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Manikarnika had new directors and producers and Kangana gambled everything for the films. “Tanu weds Manu frenchise, Queen, Manikarnika and many films like these had new producers, and new directors this is real success, this is a big gamble, always fishing for the bigger piece of the cake trying to find the best deal is not bad…(contd)”

(Contd)…. but please don’t compare them to Kangana who gambles everything for one feeling that even she herself doesn’t understand 🙏

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Manikarnika which earned 94.92 crores net at the Box Office. Her next film Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao is all set to release on July 26, 2019.

