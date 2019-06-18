The industry of Bollywood has some stars who are known to make a remarkable physical transformation right from their debut movies. It is rightly said that beauty is not passe, it does not fade with time. The Hindi movie industry totally works on the choice of films, talent, beauty and your on-screen appearance which develops connectivity. There is a league of actors including Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, who have surprised with their transformation.

Check out these Bollywood actors who have transformed themselves really amazingly. Right from their workout, fitness, diet, their looks will really give your body goals.

Beating the age- Salman Khan

In Salman’s first film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, we saw his toned and sculpted arms. This Bharat actor is known for his bulky transformation, machoism and inspires the Indian men to go from fat to fit. From being lean in Maine Pyaar Kiya to chiseled, broad and swagger in Tere Naam, Sultan, this 53 year looks hot always.

Mr. Perfectionist- Aamir Khan

From his lead debut in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, the versatile master won hearts with his perfect body. Everyone was mind blown with his herculean physique and 8-pack abs in Ghajini and overweight to sculpted look in Dangal.

King of hearts- Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan got into phenomenal shape for Om Shanti Om but the star affectionately referred to as “King Khan” upped the ante for his role in Happy New Year. He was charming, shining and cute in his debut film Deewana.

The rise of Saif Ali Khan

One of the fittest actors of Bollywood is Saif Ali Khan is known for his muscular build. We can’t forget his long hair and clean shaven cute look in Dil Chahta Hai and Salaam Namaste.

Evergreen look- Anil Kapoor

The actor is known to look younger than ever and has always been an inspiration to the youth. From Ram Lakhan to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, he does not even look like above 60.

Iconic queen- Kareena Kapoor

After her debut in Refugee, the actress shot to fame with her role as the style diva Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. From a chubby starlet to the fitness-conscious diva that she is today, the journey hasn’t been easy, but she has come out stronger for it.

Fitness diva- Sonakshi Sinha

The actress lost almost 30 kgs before entering Bollywood. From a plump kid to a hot diva, Sonakshi Sinha has now become a fitness babe for many.

Leggy lass- Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made a blockbuster debut in Bollywood with 2007 film Om Shanti Om and won hearts. Her beauty transformation has just been epic.

