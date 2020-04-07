RRR: THIS Malayalam Superstar To play Jr.NTR’s Guru In The Period Actioner?

SS Rajamouli’s dream project RRR which has been titled as Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in South, and as Rise Revolt Roar in Hindi has been making noise ever since its inception in 2018. The film featuring Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR in lead happens to be one of the most anticipated releases in the Indian film industry for the year 2021.

A couple of weeks back there were numerous reports about Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay having a cameo in the magnum opus. Which later turned out to be nothing but a rumour.

Now as per a report from cinejosh.com, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of Jr.NTR’s uncle and guru in RRR.

As per the same report, Mohanlal won’t be having a just blink and miss role. Instead, he will see in a strong character that trains Jr.NTR to be a fighter and a rebellion, by teaching him techniques and skills used in fights during his childhood.

However, whether or not Mohanlal is part of RRR is yet to be officially confirmed by the makers.

If everything falls in place then it will be for the second time where Mohanlal and Jr.NTR will be sharing the same screen space. The duo has earlier acted together in 2016 released Telugu film Janatha Garage.

More about RRR, the period actioner also has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

The film helmed by SS Rajamouli will hit big screens on 8th January 2021.

