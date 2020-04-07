Have Bigg Boss 13 Lovebirds Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana Called It Quits?

Bigg Boss 13’s finalist Asim Riaz not only won several hearts outside the BB house but also won Himanshi Khurana’s heart inside the house! While inmates of the house too were charmed by the chemistry between the duo, fans were more than happy to see them together.

Fondly tagged #Asimanshi by their fans, Asim and Himanshi’s chemistry took another level when the duo featured together in a music video, Kalla Sohna crooned by Neha Kakkar. But it is Himanshi’s latest Tweet that has us all worried about her and Asim’s relationship.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Himanshi has tweeted, “Nobody wana see us together….” with a heartbreak emoji. Well now this rather cryptic post has us all got thinking if all’s well between the Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai and Asim Riaz.

Nobody wana see us together…..💔 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 6, 2020

For those of who you have joined in late, the rumour mill had been buzzing with possibilities of a secret engagement between Asim and Himanshi after she was spotted sporting a huge diamond ring in several of her recent pictures.

Well this certainly will be a huge piece of news for Asimanshi fans who loved the couple with all their heart. Do let us know what you feel about Himanshi’s cryptic post and if it is a hint towards her relationship status with Asim or maybe something else?

While Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz was announced the runner up of the show. However, there were several naysayers who accused the channel and the makers of the reality show of fixing Shukla’s win despite Asim having a bigger fan base and more votes.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!