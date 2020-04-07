Ayushmann Khurrana On ‘Muskurayega India’: “We Need To Stay United & Fight This Together”

One of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana, is among several stars to feature in the video of the song, “Muskurayega India”. He says the song resonates with the situation of today and hopes for a brighter and better future.

“Muskurayega India” is a noble initiative intending to raise funds for PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund. The anthem also features Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet, Sidharth Malhotra and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

“In a crisis such as this every drop of help counts and as responsible citizens of this nation, we all have to do as much possible to help our brothers and sisters. We will need all the help to make our nation bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The moment I heard that the members of my industry are uniting for an initiative that helps raise funds, I readily agreed,” Ayushmann said.

The “Bala” actor was touched by the lyrics of the song instantly because it fits the sentiment of the nation.

“This song resonates the situation that we are in today and hopes for a brighter and better future and it connected with me instantly. We all need to be positive at a time like this. We have been resilient. We have been patient and we shall overcome. we need to stay united and fight this together,” he added.

Ayushmann also thanked all the stars of Bollywood who have come forward to support this cause.

“It has Akshay Kumar sir who is again lending his massive support and leading this initiative which is a brain child of producer Jackky Bhagnani. I’m honoured to be a part of this campaign and I thank all the members of my industry for joining the cause,” he said.

