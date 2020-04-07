Did You Know? Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra Made His Bollywood Debut Opposite Sara Khan Before Winning Splitsvilla 8

TV actor Paras Chhabra who gained immense popularity with his controversial stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, was last seen in yet another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with his Bigg Boss housemate Shehnaz Gill.

More than his work, the actor stays in the limelight for his personal life. His tiff with, now ex Akanksha Puri was the talk of the town and grabbed a lot of attention.

Well, as most of his fans know that Paras rose to fame by winning dating reality show Splitsvilla season 8, not many know that the actor made his movie debut way before he featured on Splitsvilla. Yes, you read it right! The Bigg Boss star was a part of a musical-thriller named Midsummer Midnight Mumbai with popular TV actress Sara Khan. Produced by Gudnet Productions, the film also featured actors like Milind Gunaji, Mushtaq Khan and Raju Kher in supporting roles.

Interestingly, the film is a murder mystery which revolves around a man who walks into a police station to report his own murder and it ends up in a love triangle twist. Paras can be seen doing everything in the movie, right from action to steamy scenes with Sara Khan.

