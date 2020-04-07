Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Reunion UPDATE: FRIENDS’ Star Redecorates Her Home Fueling the Reports

It’s been quite a few days since there have been some dreamy rumours about FRIENDS actor Jennifer Aniston and her rumoured love interest, Brad Pitt. After the rumours of them welcoming twins through surrogacy, now it’s been said our very own Rachel has turned Monica (pun intended!).

Yeah, Jennifer Aniston is all busy in redecorating her home as the reports of her reunion with Brad Pitt keep floating on the social media. She was recently seen in an online interview with Jimmy Kimmel. In that video interview, she gave her fans a sneak peek to her living room. Out of all the picturesque additions to her room, a gold embroidered wall hanging, a large cream armchair and a black shelf filled with photos were noticeable.

On the interview, she said: “I thought I had ordered paint by numbers, but what I actually ordered was the actual painting. When you see this painting, it was more about I wanted to make it as hard as possible to guess what it was. So don’t think this… well, it’s lovely…” This statement of Jennifer made Jimmy LOL as he asked, “So are you going to hang that up?”

In the final segment of her appearance, the star helped surprise a fan named Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse in Utah who contracted COVID-19 last week.

Fairbanks had to stop working in order to self-isolate and is currently in quarantine without her two daughters. To help her, Aniston and Kimmel surprised her with a $10,000 gift card to food delivery service as well as additional gift cards for every nurse on her floor at the hospital.

Stunned by the sweet gesture, the nurse said: “Wow”.

