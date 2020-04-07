Extraction Trailer (Netflix): Chris Hemsworth Action-Thriller Starring Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour ‘Extract’ Your Attention Like Nothing Else

The much-awaited Extraction trailer is finally out. The film stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role along with the stellar cast – David Harbour, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke. The film also stars child artist Rudhraksh Jaiswal in a pivotal role.

Extraction is a story of Tyler Rake, played by Chris who is assigned the deadliest mission of his career. He has to rescue the son (played by Rudhraksh) of an international drug lord who’s kidnapped in Bangladesh. The film is helmed by Sam Hargrave and the screenplay is written by Joe Russo, who co-directed Avengers: Endgame along with Anthony Russo.

Extraction trailer is full of entertainment, breathtaking action sequences and a hub of several talented actors. It’s good to see Chris being in an action mode but totally different from his Thor avatar. Pankaj Tripathi seems to be playing the role of the drug lord whose son gets kidnapped and Chris’ character has to face a lot of hardships and obstacles to save the boy. The trailer has some powerful dialogues and energetic music. During the lockdown, this film is a what we all deserve to watch!!

The film will be streaming on Netflix from April 24, 2020.

The film is partially shot in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and also in Bangkok. Last year, when Chris was shooting for the film in India, he used to share a lot of pics and videos on his Instagram page. The Thor actor was supposed to come to India for the promotions in March. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the trip got cancelled.

Did you like Extraction trailer? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

