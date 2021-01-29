RRR: Makers To Release Olivia Morris' Character Poster On The Occasion Of Her Birthday Today!

The year’s most awaited movie RRR has been making the right kind of buzz lately. It has been making back to back announcements for the past one and a half weeks now. After dropping a release date recently they have come up with another exciting piece of news, actress Olivia Morris who plays Jennifer in the movie will have her look rolling out today on the occasion of her birthday.

Olivia Morris plays a pivotal role in the film and her character Jennifer will have an important part to play in the film but before all that, today is the unveiling of her avatar. On her birthday RRR movie’s social media handle wished her and have said to fans that her look is going to be out at 11 am.

The release date reveal also had a line reading “fire and water will come together to make an unstoppable force like you’ve never witnessed [before].” This just raises audiences excitement and intrigue level tenfold.

RRR also features likes of Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt alongside Ram Charan and NTR Jr. SS Rajamouli helms the project and with such great lineup of casts, the movie promises to be a record-breaker and huge blockbuster in the making.

RRR comes out in theatres on October 13 2021. Meanwhile, the fans should be watching out for action-packed trailer release and poster releases as the release date revelation itself was not short of surprises and the team will be looking to keep up this kind of excitement among fans.

