KGF Chapter 2 is by far the most-awaited and anticipated film of 2021. Not very long ago did the makers of the Yash starrer announce a part 2 for the film. And now, we’re here waiting with bated breath to know the release date of the mega-starrer!
The KGF film in 2018 set the benchmark with a wave of fans that was created, every diligent fan of the film kept asking for a part 2. Now, the release date for the film will put an end to all the anticipation. The big announcement will take place today at 6:32 pm!
Starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, KGF Chapter 2 is going to be every bit worth the wait. The teaser that was unveiled recently on 8th January as a surprise for all the Yash’ fans on his birthday, broke all records in a matter of 24 hours. With 100 million views it became the most viewed trailer of all time!
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is brought by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA Films.
#KGFChapter2 release date announcement today at 6.32pm. StayTuned!@TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @AAFilmsIndia @VaaraahiCC @PrithvirajProd pic.twitter.com/aQWNAnqZT9
— Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) January 29, 2021
Are you excited for the release date of the Yash starter? Evening announcement it is!
