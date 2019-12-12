Two years ago, Rana Daggubati announced the film Hiranyakashyap which will be directed by his father, Suresh Babu. Hiranyakashyap is expected to be made on a budget of 180 crores and it’s a dream project for Rana.

However, the latest reports state that the film is currently kept on hold due to the actor’s health issues. But the Baahubali actor has denied the film being put on a backburner and stated the reason why they are going to start a bit late.

Rana Daggubati told mid-day, “There is no delay; it’s just that we are using the latest technology available.” He added that for the film, they will be building virtual reality sets which will have rendered visuals we get to see in video games. With this technology, they will be able to watch the film digitally even before they start shooting.

He added, “This is probably the first time it is happening in India. We are collaborating with a 3D scanning company, which specialises in medical technology. We realised that their scans were better than what was being done in [studios in] Los Angeles. Since there is a lot of groundwork to be done, the film will roll in another eight months.”

Rana Daggubati was a part of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali which is considered as one of the best films ever made in India, not just in terms of storytelling, direction and performances but also technology. The actor said he wants his upcoming mythical drama to be better than that. Daggubati said, “We want to make it better than Baahubali.”

