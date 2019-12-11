Deepika Padukone: “For Me, Rahul Dravid Is Somebody I Have Admired & Looked Up To”

Actress Deepika Padukone confesses being a huge fan of former Indian international cricketer Rahul Dravid.

“My all-time favourite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. A lot of my idols are not what they have done in the sport and the game, but how they have conducted themselves outside. For me, he is somebody I have admired and looked up to, and he is from Bangalore,” she said.

Deepika also emphasised on the importance of sports in life.

“How much we focus on our physical strength — our mental strength and mental endurance — is equally important if not more. At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it’s the mind that takes over — and nurturing that is very important. A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that — the grit, courage, determination and spirit is important,” said Deepika, on Star Sports’ pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live.

Deepika soon makes her debut as a producer in the self-starring “Chhapaak”, directed and co-produced by “Raazi” maker Meghna Gulzar. The actress portrays real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film.

