UNICEF in India is celebrating 70 years of service for children in the country and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he is proud to be a part of the ogranisation, in a note he tweeted to greet the organisation. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also sent his wishes on the occasion of UNICEF India’s 70th birthday.

Big B, Sachin tweet greetings as UNICEF India turns 70
#70WithYou: Amitabh Bachchan & Sachin Tendulkar Pour Wishes As UNICEF India Turns 70

Big B took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy birthday @UNICEFIndia proud to be part of #70withYou…Over the course of 70 years @UNICEF in India has made remarkable progress and together we can do more. The best gift we can give is to ensure #ForEveryChild, every right.”

Tendulkar tweeted: “Happy 70th birthday @unicefindia!Your work for the rights and development of children in the past decades has been inspiring in India and all over the world. It is a pleasure for me to be a part of this mission. Good luck for the future.
#70withYou.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here