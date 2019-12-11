70WithYou: Amitabh Bachchan & Sachin Tendulkar Pour Wishes As UNICEF India Turns 70

UNICEF in India is celebrating 70 years of service for children in the country and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he is proud to be a part of the ogranisation, in a note he tweeted to greet the organisation. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also sent his wishes on the occasion of UNICEF India’s 70th birthday.
Big B took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy birthday @UNICEFIndia proud to be part of #70withYou…Over the course of 70 years @UNICEF in India has made remarkable progress and together we can do more. The best gift we can give is to ensure #ForEveryChild, every right.”
T 3575 – Happy birthday @UNICEFIndia proud to be part of #70withYou
Over the course of 70 years @UNICEF in India has made remarkable progress and together we can do more. The best gift we can give is to ensure #ForEveryChild, every right. pic.twitter.com/CHKjmtKHxU
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 10, 2019
Tendulkar tweeted: “Happy 70th birthday @unicefindia!Your work for the rights and development of children in the past decades has been inspiring in India and all over the world. It is a pleasure for me to be a part of this mission. Good luck for the future.
#70withYou.”
70वीं जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएँ @unicefindia!
बीते दशकों में लगातार बच्चों के अधिकार और उनके विकास के लिए किए गए आपके कार्य भारत और पूरी दुनिया में प्रेरणादायी हैं।
इस मिशन का हिस्सा बनना मेरे लिए ख़ुशी की बात है। भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएँ। #70withYou https://t.co/2JF0RzSwqx
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 11, 2019
