Mumbai Saga: The Makers Of The John Abraham Starrer To Rope In KGF’s Action Director Duo

John Abraham has slowly carved a niche for himself in Bollywood by experimenting with his roles. After being part of masala entertainers for long, the actor donned some intriguing avatars and managed to impress the critics too. Now, speaking about his anticipated projects, the muscular hunk will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster flick Mumbai Saga and there’s one exciting news about the same.

According to the report in Bollywood Hungama, John Abraham wants to pull off some of the best action scenes in Mumbai Saga and is all set join hands with the renowned professionals of the action field.

For the intense action sequences, the national award-winning directors, Anbumani and Arivumani, will be roped in Mumbai Saga. They have previously worked for Yash starrer KGF, for which the duo received tremendous applause.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has started shooting for his upcoming film “Mumbai Saga”, says it is going to be special.

Gupta tweeted that the film has great energy on set.

“‘Mumbai Saga’ day 1 conquered in style. Great crew, great cast, great energy on set. This one is definitely going to be special.”

“Mumbai Saga” is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties. It stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

The film, which is slated to release on June 19, 2020, also features Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte.

