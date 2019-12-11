Grammy-Award Winning Musician Ricky Kej’s Song Wake Up! For Every Child Is All About Hope For Thier Bright Future

Grammy-Award winning musician Ricky Kej has come out with a song, “Wake up! For every child”, and says it is about hope for a happy future for children.

Unicef in India on Wednesday celebrated 70 years of service for children in the country, and award-winning composer Kej, who is also a Unicef celebrity advocate, launched a special music video to mark the moment. He has composed the lyrics of the song through a crowd-sourcing activity involving more than 40 children from across the country.

“It is a fun, positive and energetic song filled with hope. The song talks about all the major achievements of Unicef in all these years, but is also telling us that there is a lot more to do because it is a constant endeavour to bring about children’s rights in our country,” Kej told IANS before the official launch of the song.

He continued: “Unicef is celebrating 70 years of service in the country. As I always say that there are three major milestones that happened in India… One of them is getting Independence in 1947, then in 1948 when we got the Constitution and in 1949 when Unicef came into India.”

“They have done some wonderful work through these years and I wanted to encapsulate all these in a very positive and fun way. We got children to sing it and write the lyrics. My work was quite reduced (laughs), but at the same time it was tremendous fun to work with these kids to create the song,” said Kej, a staunch environmentalist.

