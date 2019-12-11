Karan Tacker Shares His Disregards Towards People Who Waste Food

Actor Karan Tacker says wastage of food is a big issue all over the world, adding that people are still callous about how they treat food.

“Food wastage is such a big issue in India as well as globally. Even then most of us are very callous with the way we treat food because we don’t understand the implications of food wastage and loss. It’s honestly heartbreaking to see that,” Karan said.

“There are 194 million people in India alone who go days without a single morsel and together, we can really end this by just taking small and easy steps – don’t buy more food than you and your family needs. If you have prepared excessive food, recycle what’s left and maybe make something else out of it. We live in a land of spices and as a country, we know more than 5 different ways to just cook rice, so it is really not very difficult,” he added.

The “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” star appreciated the “Good in Goodbye” initiative, an activity started by Star World in partnership with the Robinhood Army to donate meals on behalf of people who volunteer with each comment or retweet on its social media platform.

Talking about the food wastage issue, actress Shruti Seth said: “Almost one-third of the food around the world amounts to waste and these are just what the statistics say. On the other hand, we have people and even children who are starving because they don’t get food; not even the adequate amount, resulting in malnutrition and even more serious health issues. And, it’s time we stop wasting our resources and start using them more effectively. We can start by just taking small steps like shop smartly and buy only what you need — this will not only help save food but also your money.”

“I’m so glad that ‘MasterChef Australia’ as a food show has really turned it around to show people around the world that even though you’re a reality cooking show – the food prepared does not need to go to waste,” she added.

Actress Pooja Gor also asserted that “hunger is a big issue”.

“We might not realise it being the lucky ones who never had to face it, but kids/people in several parts of the world are dying of hunger. And on the other end, there are countless people on the other corner of the world who waste food. That’s the first step we need to take. Stop wasting food. One of the ways to do is by starting your meal with little quantity and take more helpings if need be. This way, you are not wasting what you could not eat. Secondly, re-use the leftovers. Or open centres where families can come and donate the leftovers for the needy and homeless,” Pooja said.

