Ram Charan Shares Adorable Pics Of Parents Chiranjeevi & Surekha On Their 40th Marriage Anniversary; Fans Pour In Love & Wishes

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan who is busy these days following the shoot of crucial portions of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, never misses a chance to make head turns with his adorable Instagram posts. The Telugu heartthrob this evening took to his Instagram to wish his parents, Megastar father Chiranjeevi and mom Surekha on their 40th anniversary.

The Rangasthalam actor shared adorable pictures of his parents with an anniversary wish that read: “Today we celebrate the best decision ever made!! 😍❤️Happy Anniversary!!!”

Chiranjeevi married Surekha on 20th February in 1980. The couple is been blessed with three children. Son Ram Charan & daughters Sushmita and Srija.

Fans too weren’t far behind to wish the legendary actor and his better half on the aupicious occasion of their wedding anniversary.

#RamCharan wishes his world a Very Happy Anniversary 💐🎉😊

– via Instagram Happiest Anniversary to the most beautiful couple #Chiranjeevi garu & #Surekha garu ♥️#HappyAnniversaryMegaCouple 💑@upasanakonidela pic.twitter.com/fL0f3zDoUG — Alok khosla (@Alokkhosla143) February 20, 2020

On the work front, Chiranjeevi who was last seen on the big screen in period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is all busy these days with #Chiru152 which is being helmed by Kortala Siva.

The Chiranjeevi starrer is jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Productions banner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!