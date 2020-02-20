Shah Rukh Khan Starrer FAN’s Production House YRF Made To Pay 10,000 To A Petitioner For Not Including Jabra Fan Song In The Film

In a recent turn of events, Yash Raj Films has been made to pay a sum of Rs 10,000 to a complainant by National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). The decision came after the complainant filed a plea that the makers did not include the song Jabra Fan in Fan, which was promised in the trailer.

Complainant Afreen Fatima Zaidi filed a plea after she was disappointed that the makers did not include the song Jabra Fan in the final cut of the film. The NCDRC considered this as an unfair trade practice and that a person who is paying for a ticket and watching the film might feel disappointed deceived and ejected.

Justice VK Jain after looking at the case directed the Production house to pay the petitioner 10,000.

According to Bollywood Hungama, YRF in their defence said that they had publicly announced that the song is a promotional content and it will not be a part of the film. The court said that the claiming wasn’t sufficient and that the defence point is weak.

The court further expressed that when a maker shows any content in its trailer and promo is a clear indication that it will be present in the final cut. YRF even went ahead to claim that the woman is not a consumer. But the court dismissed it saying that she had bought a ticket, and the money earned was distributed between the exhibitor, distributor, and producer of the movie. Following the argument, YRF was ordered to pay Rs 10,000 and 5,000 as litigation fees.

