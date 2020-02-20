Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla REACTS To His Win Being Fixed: “You Cannot Really Change…”

A lot had been said about Sidharth Shukla’s win being fixed right from the beginning for the recently concluded Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 13. However, the former Dil Se Dil Tak actor remains unfazed by all the naysayers around him. In fact, not just fans but actor and former contestant Keshwar Merchant accused the makers of the show of being biased towards Sidharth and also called him an undeserving winner.

And now Sidharth Shukla has finally opened up about what he feels on all the accusations that have been hurled his way. He is quick to say that he remains unfazed by all the negativity coming his way because he is more than content with all the love that the audiences have showed on him during the show.

Further taking a dig at Keshwar, Shukla also said that he does not understand how people who have been a part of the show before can believe all claims of biasness. Speaking to PTI, Sidharth has been quoted saying, “I just feel that’s really sad that people feel that especially when they have been a part of it and know exactly how the show works. You cannot really change someone’s point of view. Each one has their own opinion and so does she (Kishwer). To me, it doesn’t make a difference what some people say it because there are a lot of people out there, who have showered me with a lot of love.”

Sidharth who has also been the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi further said, “My journey was fantastic, where I displayed most of the emotions that I could… I haven’t had a lot of interaction with people outside. From whatever I have heard and seen, there’s been a lot of love and support from people and that’s really something I don’t want to lose out on. I hope I don’t do anything that gets them off me.”

Shukla is known for his roles in daily soaps like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!