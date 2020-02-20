Indian2Accident: Kamal Haasan To Donate 1 Crore Each To The Families Of 3 Deceased Technicians

#Indian2Accident: The crane accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 which claimed the lives of 3 technicians has spread a layer of shock wave among celebrities down South. The accident which took place yesterday night at EVP film city based on the outskirts of Chennai has also left more than 10 technicians injured.

Kamal Haasan who was also present along with director S.Shankar on the sets of the film were lucky to escape unhurt.

In an interview to media, this afternoon Kamal Haasan has stated that he will be donating 1 crore each to the families of the three technicians who lost their lives in the accident.

Post-accident on the sets, Kamal Haasan had tweeted: “Today’s accident is the most horrific I have seen in my film career. I have lost three colleagues but my pain pales in comparison to the grief of those who have lost their loved ones. My deepest sympathies to them.”

“I have met those in the hospital and have also spoken to the doctors and with my strong hope that the injured will recover soon I await the dawn of tomorrow,” he further added.

Actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Rakulpreet who too are part of the Kamal Haasan starrer took to their respective handles to express their grief for the deceased, as they tweeted:

Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film indian 2.. I don’t even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased .. extremely extremely sad 😔 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) February 20, 2020

