#Indian2Accident: The crane accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 which claimed the lives of 3 technicians has spread a layer of shock wave among celebrities down South. The accident which took place yesterday night at EVP film city based on the outskirts of Chennai has also left more than 10 technicians injured.

Kamal Haasan who was also present along with director S.Shankar on the sets of the film were lucky to escape unhurt.

#Indian2Accident: Kamal Haasan To Donate 1 Crore Each To The Families Of 3 Deceased Technicians
In an interview to media, this afternoon Kamal Haasan has stated that he will be donating 1 crore each to the families of the three technicians who lost their lives in the accident.

Post-accident on the sets, Kamal Haasan had tweeted: “Today’s accident is the most horrific I have seen in my film career. I have lost three colleagues but my pain pales in comparison to the grief of those who have lost their loved ones. My deepest sympathies to them.”

“I have met those in the hospital and have also spoken to the doctors and with my strong hope that the injured will recover soon I await the dawn of tomorrow,” he further added.

Actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Rakulpreet who too are part of the Kamal Haasan starrer took to their respective handles to express their grief for the deceased, as they tweeted:

