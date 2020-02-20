Hey Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Has A Disco Caption For Your Quirky Picture!

Deepika Padukone made a rather bossy appearance in a Balmain hooded jumpsuit at an award function. While her experimental look was stealing the show, her funny dig at husband Ranveer Singh is what has caught our attention.

Last night saw the who’s who of Bollywood walking on the red carpet at the 12th Mirchi Music Awards 2020 at their fashionable best. Deepika who was also in attendance, opted for an experimental attire as she wore a tight body-hugging Balmain jumpsuit which had an added hood that went over her head. She paired it with point pencil black heels and loads of pearl and diamond bracelet with rings. Few strands from her lose hair peeping out completed the edgy look.

The actress was honoured with Make It Large Award when she was invited on the stage. This is when hosts Aparshakti Khurana and Neeti Mohan made her dance on her hit dance number Ghoomar from Padmaavat. The actress with all the grace did the hook steps and the video is viral.

Deepika Padukone on stage at Mirchi Music Awards last night pic.twitter.com/iJa5hLlaFE — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) February 20, 2020

Later joined by comedian Sunil Grover, who had a funny segment planned. He showed her a picture of Ranveer wearing a Sabyasachi outfit and rocking it completely. When she was told to caption the picture, Deepika started sing Dard-e-Disco from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. Check the video right below.

Meanwhile, the power couple of Bollywood will be seen together in Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The film will see them play legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and wife Romi Dev.

