WWE Legend Kurt Angle: ” My Quality Of Life Right Now Sucks”

It’s been fun watching our beloved wrestling stars going from one on one inside four ropes of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). But how often we have seen the wrestlers talking about their struggles and injuries during the active years. Now, joining the list is none other than legend Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle, who returned to WWE in a new role by staying mostly backstage, graced TKO With Carl Frampton’s episode recently. He talked about the injuries during his wrestling years and was asked by the host that would he ever return in action. Being one of the most popular WWE stars, Kurt’s answer took everyone by surprise.

He said, “I don’t know. I’m hurting pretty badly, my knees, my back, my neck. Sometimes I think about would I go back? My quality of life right now sucks. So, I do have a lot of suffering. I had a painkiller addiction that I overcame about six years ago. Staying clean and struggling the way I have been, it’s very difficult.”

Meanwhile, Kurt Angle announced his retirement during Wrestlemania 35. He fought his last match against Baron Corbin, in which he tasted the defeat.

