Sunil Grover’s bond with Salman Khan is no secret in the industry. So when Ali Fazal could not allocate the required number of dates for Salman Khan’s next production venture, Bulbul Marriage Hall, Grover was more than happy to fill in Fazal’s shoes.

If the industry rumour mill is to be believed, Sunil Grover has already given his nod to the Rohit Nayyar directorial. The film also features Daisy Shah, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbadha in lead roles. A certain source has been quoted saying, “Ali is gearing up for his Summer 2020 wedding with Richa Chadha and Bulbul Marriage Hall too was supposed to go on floors during the same time frame. He tried to adjust his dates, but eventually had to step out as the combination dates with the star-cast was not working out.”

The source was further quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying, “Sunil shares a personal bond with Salman, and he stepped into the film without any ado. It’s a performance-driven character and the makers were on a look-out for someone who has an exceptional comic timing. Sunil was the perfect fit for the role.”

Bulbul Marriage Hall has been written by Raaj Shaandilya and is slated for a tentative release around the year-end. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for Prahudheva directed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and will be wrapped up by Mid-March.

Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. Meanwhile, it may be noted that Sunil Grover shot to fame post his portrayal of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi on comedian Kapil Sharma’s show. Grover was also seen in a pivotal role in Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!