Indian2Accident: From Allu Arjun To Rakul Preet Singh South Celebs Pay Their Condolences To Deceased Technicians

Indian film industry woke up to sad news early today. The news of 3 technicians losing their lives on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 spread all across like wildfire. The mishap which took place yesterday night had celebrities from South in state of shock. Today the #Indian2Accident has been trending on Twitter all day.

As per various reports, the technicians were all busy erecting a set for a shoot of the film at EVP Film City located on outskirts of Chennai when allegedly a crane lost its control and fell on the technicians and claiming 3 lives on the spot, and close to 10 other technicians were left injured.

The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Chennai. Following which Kamal Haasan visited those injured in hospital, and took to his twitter handle to express his grief for his colleagues who lost their lives in the unfortunate mishap.

After Indian 2 leading lady Kajal Aggarwal, actress Rakul Preet Singh, who too plays a key role in the Kamal Haasan starrer took to her Twitter handle to pay her last respect to the deceased.

Rakul’s Tweet read:”Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film indian 2.. I don’t even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased .. extremely extremely sad”

Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film indian 2.. I don’t even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased .. extremely extremely sad 😔 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) February 20, 2020

Apart from the Indian 2 star cast, numerous other South celebs like Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun and others took to their Twitter handles to pay their condolences.

Allu Arjun wrote: “Just heard the shocking news . Dreadful & Heart breaking news . Condolences to the Family members & dear ones . RIP # Indian2Accident”

Just heard the shocking news . Dreadful & Heart breaking news . Condolences to the Family members & dear ones . RIP #Indian2Accident pic.twitter.com/7UwxDEYdua — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 20, 2020

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj tweeted: “So saddening & painful… Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy… Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow….”

So saddening & painful… Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy… Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow…. https://t.co/xWq5tUZs0B — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) February 20, 2020

Actress Simran wrote a tweet that read: “Deeply pained by the tragic loss of colleagues in an accident last night. Rest In Peace Krishna, Chandran and Madhu”

Deeply pained by the tragic loss of colleagues in an accident last night. Rest In Peace Krishna, Chandran and Madhu 😔😢😭 pic.twitter.com/Vj7YTvErB7 — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) February 20, 2020

World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh tweeted: “So shocked to hear this…#RIP @LycaProductions”

