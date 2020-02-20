Apart From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Releasing, Ayushmann Khurrana Has A 2nd Reason To Celebrate This Week

Wife Tahira Kashyap’s short film and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan release this week

Ayushmann Khurrana is holding out promise for an entertaining and meaningful cinematic experience with the upcoming Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Set to release across India on this Friday, the singer-star has double reasons to celebrate as Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap also has a film releasing. It’s a short film Pinni that she has directed and will also be out today. For the star, there are two reasons to throw a party!

A passionate cinephile and story teller, Tahira Kashyap is applauded for her grit and determination of surviving cancer. She is working on her feature film and is vocal about opportunities and fair treatment for women in arts and entertainment. Tahira’s short film interestingly is based on a personal aspect of their lives.

Excited about his wife’s latest project, Ayushmann said, “It is a double delight for the Khurranas’ this Friday as both Tahira’s short film ‘Pinni’ and my ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ are releasing. I’ve watched Pinni, it is based on two of the most important women in my life – my mother and my wife. Tahira’s style of film-making is intimate, endearing and extremely engaging and I wish her all the best. The Khurrana’s are spoilt for choice this weekend as between Tahira and my film, there are double celebrations at our house.”

Ayushmann and Tahira have a beautiful love story that has moved fans with its earnestness and honesty. As Pinni and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are set to reach audiences almost at the same time, this is another achievement for them.

