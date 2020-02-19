RRR: Ram Charan & Alia Bhatt’s Look From SS Rajamouli’s Period Actioner LEAKED?

Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli’s dream project and the much anticipated RRR has been making headlines ever since its inception. The magnum opus has Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR in lead along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The latest related to the period actioner is that the looks of Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt have been leaked online.

Reportedly, Ram Charan who will be playing the role of freedom fighter Alluri Seetha Rama Raju and Alia Bhatt as Sita Mahalakshmi is seen in their respective character get-ups in the alleged leaked look from RRR, with the Rangasthalam actor dressed in British uniform from the pre-independence era, and Highway actress in traditional saree.

The above picture from Instagram page Cinemacircle has been trending and going viral all over the social media sites. However, by the looks it seems the image is just photoshopped to garner attraction from the fans.

Rajamouli earlier in an interview to media had mentioned that “RRR” will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on a few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli told reporters at the film’s launch ceremony last year.

“RRR” which was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2020 will now hit big screens on 8th January 2021. RRR will hit big screens in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

